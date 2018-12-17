Liverpool To Face Bayern Munich In Champions League Round Of 16

Liverpool will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, pitted the Reds against the German club.

The Champions League Round of 16 is set! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/58JsLP3AlL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2018

Anfield will host the first leg Feb. 19. The series will conclude March 13 at Allianz Arena.

Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool face a “difficult” task to overcome Bayern Munich in the Champions League but the boss is relishing the challenge of doing so.

Of course, Klopp’s background means he’s well acquainted with Bayern, and he offered his thoughts on the matchup immediately after the draw.

“Difficult,” Klopp said. “Good draw. It was clear it would be difficult (and) they are obviously a top side. For me it’s nice, going to Germany. But it’s just the draw. So we have now time to prepare the game, a lot of time obviously, and hopefully we have all our players available then. It will be a tough one, an interesting one, and I am looking forward to it.”

