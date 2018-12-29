Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Can Liverpool ensure Anfield remains Arsenal’s house of horrors?

The teams will face off Saturday at Liverpool’s iconic stadium in a Premier League round 20 clash. The Reds top the standings halfway through the season, and a win over Arsenal would maintain their six-point lead over the nearest rivals, if not extend it further.

Arsenal hasn’t beaten Liverpool in their last seven games in all competitions (three losses, four draws) and also is winless in its last five Premier League games at Anfield (two draws, three losses), having conceded 17 goals in the latter stretch.

The Gunners’ task grew more daunting Friday when a knee problem ruled playmaker Mesut Ozil out of the game against Liverpool.

This was recorded at 6pm but we now know Mesut Ozil is out of Arsenal’s game at Liverpool tomorrow. He trained with the squad today but complained of pain in his knee and was withdrawn from the travelling party #AFC #LFC https://t.co/io95HjjIyl — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 28, 2018

NBC will broadcast Liverpool versus Arsenal. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images