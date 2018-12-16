Liverpool Vs. Man. United: Convincing 3-1 Win Has Reds Atop Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice after coming on as a second-half substitute to send Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Capitalizing on their early dominance, Sadio Mane put the Reds into a 24th-minute lead when he volleyed in Fabinho’s pinpoint ball into the path of his run across the box.

United drew level shortly after, with Jesse Lingard netting after Alisson Becker hadn’t been able to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku’s driven cross into the goal-mouth.

However, Shaqiri came off the bench with 21 minutes to play and made a near-instant impact, restoring the lead for Liverpool when he put one home off the underside of the bar.

The forward added his second soon after when his shot diverted off Eric Bailly and into the corner of the net to secure victory for the Reds and elevate them back to the division’s summit.

