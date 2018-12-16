Liverpool Vs Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Point totals matter little when English soccer’s biggest rivals face off.

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield in a highly anticipated Premier League Round 17 clash. Liverpool sits atop the Premier League standings with 42 points, while Manchester United trails by five spots and 16 points. However, the difference in their respective positions might not be so clear Sunday, as the injury bug has bitten both teams.

Liverpool will be without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez due to injuries. Right fullback Nathaniel Clyne might make his first Premier League appearance since September.

Nine Manchester United players either are injured or doubtful for the Liverpool game.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com