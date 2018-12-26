Liverpool Vs Newcastle Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool hopes to extend its present and historic momentum into English soccer’s festive period.

The Reds will host Newcastle United on Wednesday at Anfield in a Boxing Day, Round 19 Premier League contest. Liverpool occupies first place in the Premier League standings and can maintain its four-point advantage over Manchester City or even stretch it with a win over Newcastle.

The Magpies haven’t beaten the Reds at Anfield in 22 games in all competitions, dating back to 1995. That record, combined with Liverpool’s current run of six consecutive wins in all competitions, suggests the Reds will fill their fans with joy on this festive occasion … and add to Newcastle’s sense of dread over the prospect of relegation.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. ET

