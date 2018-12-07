Louis Domingue Robs David Pastrnak On Breakaway With Sweet Pad Save

David Pastrnak netted his 20th goal of the season Thursday night, and he very well could have notched his 21st had it not been for a brilliant stop from Louis Domingue.

After causing a turnover on the Boston Bruins’ blue line, Pastrnak streaked up ice with a clear path to the net. Despite some nifty dangling from the B’s winger, Domingue stood tall and halted the breakaway with a pad save.

Boston surely could have used the tally, as Tampa Bay ultimately hung on for a 3-2 win at Amalie Arena.

To see Domingue’s denial, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game in the video above.

