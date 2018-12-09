Bruins Capitalize On Maple Leafs Turnover With First-Period Goal

Bruce Cassidy’s decision to have Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and David Pastrnak up front for the Boston Bruins during their 4-on-4 in the first period Saturday proved to work out just fine.

The B’s bench boss has to get creative during these situations due to the number of injuries his team currently is faced with, and he was rewarded in the opening frame against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Boston capitalized on a Leafs turnover when Pastrnak found Forsbacka Karlsson, who scored to put the Black and Gold up 1-0.

To see the play, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images