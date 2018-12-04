Marcus Smart Thinks Celtics Need To ‘Get Dirty’ To Continue Winning Games

Marcus Smart is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the Boston Celtics’ performance. He’s openly been unhappy with some of the losses, noting the team needs to play better.

But now after a dominant 118-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, he believes Boston is on the right track. Smart essentially has been the voice of reason for the Celtics and that was no different during Tuesday’s practice.

“I am constantly telling these guys that a lot of games that we’re going to win aren’t going to be pretty,” Smart said, via Boston.com’s Calli Remillard. “If you are trying to be pretty then this isn’t the game for you. You have to be able to get your nose bloodied and get dirty to win these games.”

It certainly hasn’t been easy for the C’s this season after failing to live up to the high expectations set out for them before the season started. But now after winning four of their last five, Smart said the tough start was something the team needed to go through.

“It’s funny because if you don’t humble yourself, the world has a way of humbling you for you,” Smart said, via Remillard. “For us to go through what we’ve been going through, it was something that we needed. It brought us back to reality.”

Boston will look to make it four straight victories Thursday night when it welcomes the New York Knicks to TD Garden

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images