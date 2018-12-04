Mark Chmura Shreds Aaron Rodgers, Calls Packers QB ‘Prima Donna’

It hasn’t been the season the Packers imagined, to say the least, and Green Bay added to the drama when it fired its head coach Mike McCarthy after losing to the dreadful Arizona Cardinals at home.

There was rumored tension between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and many wondered how much longer McCarthy would have his job. That answer came to light Sunday, and former Packers tight end Mark Chmura thinks the personnel move will look bad on Rodgers.

“Aaron’s not going to come out of this looking good,” he said during an interview with ESPN Wisconsin, as transcribed by CBS Sports’ John Breech. “Aaron might be happy, but Aaron, to me, looks like the prima donna basketball player in the NBA that wants his coach fired.”

But the criticism didn’t stop there.

“There were rumblings last week, because I listen to a lot of the national media, that were saying Aaron Rodgers is difficult to coach — whether that’s because he’s smart or whatever the case may be,” Chmura added. “He’s not going to come out of this, he might be happy, but I don’t think he comes out of this looking good. He got his coach fired.”

Yikes.

The Packers’ playoff chances essentially were wiped away with Sunday’s loss, but they haven’t mathematically been eliminated. As such, the 4-7-1, Rodgers-led Packers have a chance to prove Chmura wrong for the remainder of the season under interim head coach Joe Philbin. But the true test will come next season when the quarterback will have a new coach, as that will bring to light just how difficult, or easy, he is to coach.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images