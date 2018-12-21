New England Patriots

Marquis Flowers Has Hilarious Reason For Not Worrying About Patriots

by on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:17PM

It’s not often that there’s a ton of concern around New England surrounding the Patriots, but it lately has been ramping up.

The Patriots periodically have been underwhelming by their standards this season, posting a 9-5 record to date while delivering a 3-5 record on the road. The offense has been stagnant at times, and Josh Gordon announced Thursday he’ll be taking a leave of absence to take care of mental health issues. He later was suspended for violating his reinstatement.

But while many folks are panicking about the Patriots, one ex-player isn’t. Marquis Flowers took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, and he had a good way of explaining why Pats fans don’t have anything to worry about.

Certainly a fair point.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Tom Brady has made receivers around him far better by bringing the best out of them. He’ll need to do that now more than ever if he wants to win his sixth Super Bowl.

