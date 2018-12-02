Martellus Bennett Very Much Enjoying Watching Packers Have Miserable Season

Well, there’s no denying it any longer: The Green Bay Packers really, really stink.

And Martellus Bennett is taking great pleasure in that.

You’ll remember Bennett signed with the Packers prior to the 2017 season, and it ended up being a total nightmare. He was waived that November, just a few months into his three-year deal, for failing to disclose a medical condition designation, and he returned to the New England Patriots as a result. He played two games for the Pats then got hurt again, which ended his season. He ultimately retired this March after the Patriots cut him.

Bennett has made clear he doesn’t have fond memories of his time in Green Bay, and he reaffirmed that Sunday.

The Packers fell to 4-7-1 with a 20-17 Week 13 loss to the dreadful Arizona Cardinals. The Pack have plenty of talent and were expected to be pretty good this season, but instead they’re an abject failure. That prompted ex-Packers linebacker Jayrone Elliott to lament his former team’s poor play on Twitter, which in turn elicited a pretty clear response from Bennett.

He then added this.

🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) December 2, 2018

Hey, you always know where you stand with Bennett.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images