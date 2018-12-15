Max Kellerman Lays Out Three Reasons Why Steelers Will Beat Patriots

History would tell you to take the New England Patriots over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but Max Kellerman is going against the grain.

The Patriots have claimed victory in their last five meetings with the Steelers, and Tom Brady owns a career 11-2 record against Pittsburgh. Still, the “First Take” co-host believes there is more than one reason to like the Steelers’ chances in Week 15.

Kellerman on Friday highlighted not one, not two, but three reasons why the Steelers will take down the Patriots at Heinz Field. Let’s just say the talking head’s points certainly are up for debate.

While the Steelers, losers of three straight, undoubtedly are the more desperate team, the Patriots have quite a bit on the line as well. New England will be looking to rebound from its ugly Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the two-time reigning AFC champions in all likelihood will need to win their final three regular-season games if they have any hope of securing the No. 1 seed.

There’s also no denying the Patriots’ road struggles this season, but Heinz Field never really has intimidated New England throughout the Brady-Bill Belichick era. Not to mention, the Pats have claimed victory in two of the tougher stadiums for visitors this season: Soldier Field and New Era Field.

Lastly, Kellerman’s utmost confidence that Mike Tomlin will make the proper coaching adjustments against New England seems like a reach. Tomlin isn’t a terrible X’s and O’s coach, but the Steelers haven’t exactly been strangers to crumbling in big moments under his watch.

All things considered, Kellerman might have been going too far out on a limb with his Patriots-Steelers prediction.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports