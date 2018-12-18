Atrocious James Harden Non-Call Puts NBA Refs’ Twitter In Tricky Spot

Over the weekend, we learned that NBA referees have answers and explanations for everything, and that they share them through their official Twitter account.

Most importantly, we learned that NBA refs are victims of rampant persecution, and that criticism of the zebras often is unwarranted.

So, we assume that the refs have an explanation for why James Harden wasn’t called for a travel

With all that being said, we’d appreciate an explanation for why James Harden wasn’t called for a travel Monday night during the Houston Rockets’ 102-97 win over the Utah Jazz. The only thing we can think of is the league recently legalized a double-step-back, but failed to inform us.

Check this out:

"It looked like he did two step backs." 😂 pic.twitter.com/k0V0AQLStB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2018

Weird. It’s almost like the defending NBA MVP was given preferential treatment in front of his home crowd, or something. It also looks like the ref might have missed an obvious call that was a whole three feet away from him.

That can’t be it, of course, as we now know NBA refs are entirely objective and never should be questioned. Whatever — the search for truth continues.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images