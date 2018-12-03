MLB Network Votes This Red Sox Classic As Best Game From 2018 Season

If you think Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was the best baseball game you saw all year, you’re not alone.

As you might recall, the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 8-6 in an all-time classic, punctuated by a game-saving catch from Andrew Benintendi. The victory gave Boston a 4-1 series lead over the Houston, and the Red Sox went on to win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 4 was so good that MLB Network on Sunday named it the best game of the 2018 season.

Watch the video below to relive a wild night in Houston:

The best game of 2018 is ALCS Game 4 between the @RedSox and @astros! #TopGames18 pic.twitter.com/QXJaxHNE4X — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 3, 2018

What a game.

Honestly, you could’ve picked at least five Red Sox games from 2018 to top this list. The Brandon Phillips game against the Atlanta Braves, for example, certainly belongs in the conversation.

That said, Game 4 of the ALCS deserves to be No. 1.

