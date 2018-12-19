MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds Has No Idea How Slugging Percentage Works

Chalk this one up as a swing and a miss for Harold Reynolds.

The MLB Network analyst had an epic blunder on Tuesday’s “Hot Stove” when he completely botched how slugging percentage is calculated during a segment with MLBN’s Matt Vasgersian and Fox Sport’s Ken Rosenthal.

In the segment, Reynolds and Rosenthal are making comparisons between recently-signed Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley’s and free-agent superstar Manny Machado’s batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS+.

“You’ve got to throw home runs in there, come on!” Reynolds exclaimed. Rosenthal replied, “Well, it’s factored into slugging,” and Reynolds says “No it’s not!”

The fun doesn’t end there. At the end of the segment, Reynolds circled back to slugging percentage.

“Is not a home run and a double credited the same thing in slugging percentage?,” Reynolds asked.

“No,” Rosenthal replied in a deadpan tone.

Lmaooooo he thought doubles and HR’s counted the same! 😂 Get him off the air @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/MpfsiGXFQ7 — Dodger Talk (@Kershizer77) December 18, 2018

We’ve seen this before: on-air personality gets paid to talk about a sport, then seemingly displays a complete lack of knowledge on said sport while on the air.

What’s troubling here is that Harold Reynolds spent 12 years in Major League Baseball. While he was never known for his bat, with just 21 career home runs, Reynolds should at least have a basic understanding of how baseball’s core statistics work. But it’s perhaps best that he has forgotten about his career .341 slugging percentage, well below league average by today’s standards.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images