MLB Rumors: Cardinals Willing To Bet Big On Paul Goldschmidt Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are certain Paul Goldschmidt will love life in the Gateway to the West.

The Cardinals are in talks to acquire the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger in via trade, but the Houston Astros also are in the running for his services, USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday. Nightengale also revealed the Cardinals might be willing to trade for Goldschmidt without him signing a long-term contract with the team prior to his arrival.

The #STLCards won't be granted a 72-hour window to sign Paul Goldschmidt to a contract extension in trade talks with the #Dbacks, , but Cards are confident that if Goldschmidt came to St. Louis, he'd fall in love with the place. The #Astros also are in play as potential suitors. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 5, 2018

Although the Diamondbacks are entering rebuilding mode, it’s unlikely they’ll allow Goldschmidt, 31, to leave for the Cardinals, Astros or any other team for less than market value. Given his status as a six-time National League All-Star, his price tag will remain high, despite the fact his contract will expire after next season.

Nevertheless, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derek Gold explains why the Cardinals might benefit from this rent-to-own approach with Goldschmidt.

#stlcards entered these talks with #dbacks seeing how a year together would be mutually advantageous. They want to keep flexibility for 2019-20, want to consider commitment to mid-30s first baseman, and, yes, pitch him on embracing St. Louis as Home. #cardinals #MLB https://t.co/GW9ZKpFOc0 — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) December 5, 2018

The Cardinals first must acquire Goldschmidt, then convince him over time to stick with the team before we can gauge the merits of their risky pursuit. If it pays off, teams might make more trades of this type in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images