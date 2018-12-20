MLB Rumors: Corey Kluber Draws Trade Interest From These Four Teams

Corey Kluber might find comfort in the fact he’s still wanted should the Cleveland Indians decide to ship him away.

The Indians All-Star starting pitcher is attracting trade interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Wednesday via Twitter, citing sources.

The Dodgers reportedly were in talks with the Indians over a trade for Kluber or fellow starters Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco last month prior to Major League Baseball’s winter meetings, but a deal failed to materialize.

However, the meetings seem to have boosted interest in Kluber, as at least three other teams have since entered the running for his services.

Kluber, 32, is a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner and three-time American League All-Star. He posted a 20-7 record last season with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikouts in 215 innings pitched.

He’s scheduled to earn $17 million next season, with team options for 2020 and 2021 worth $17.5 million and $18 million, respectively.

Given the going rate for top-of-the-rotation starters, Kluber’s proven ability and the number of potential suitors, expect the Indians to fetch an impressive return if they decide to trade him this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images