MLB Rumors: Here’s When Manny Machado Expects To Sign With New Team

Manny Machado met with three teams — the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies — this week while contemplating his future as a free agent.
But it doesn’t sound like his decision is imminent.
Machado, arguably the best player available on the open market, told the three aforementioned teams he won’t sign a new contract until after Jan. 1, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.
This, of course, leaves the White Sox, Yankees and Phillies in limbo while keeping the door open for other clubs to pursue the four-time All-Star. (After all, who doesn’t love when a “mystery team” joins the mix and throws a wrench into everything?)
Machado, who spent six-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He’s coming off a 2018 campaign in which he batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS, and should land a huge payday as a 26-year-old superstar in the prime of his career.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
