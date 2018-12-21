MLB Rumors: Here’s When Manny Machado Expects To Sign With New Team

Manny Machado met with three teams — the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies — this week while contemplating his future as a free agent.

But it doesn’t sound like his decision is imminent.

Machado, arguably the best player available on the open market, told the three aforementioned teams he won’t sign a new contract until after Jan. 1, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Manny Machado has conveyed to the three known interested teams — White Sox, Yankees and Phillies — that his decision will come after the new year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2018

This, of course, leaves the White Sox, Yankees and Phillies in limbo while keeping the door open for other clubs to pursue the four-time All-Star. (After all, who doesn’t love when a “mystery team” joins the mix and throws a wrench into everything?)

Machado, who spent six-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He’s coming off a 2018 campaign in which he batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS, and should land a huge payday as a 26-year-old superstar in the prime of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images