MLB Rumors: Mariners Trading Jean Segura To Phillies In Latest Blockbuster

Jerry DiPoto just can’t stop making deals.

The Seattle Mariners are close to sending shortstop Jean Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for first baseman Carlos Santana and shortstop J.P. Crawford, according to multiple reports. There are also more players involved, according to reports, so we don’t know the full scale of the trade.

Here’s where things currently stand, though:

#Mariners are in agreement pending physical review to send Jean Segura to the #Phillies for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. There will be other prospects involved. I believe @Ken_Rosenthal was 1st to say this was close to happening. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 3, 2018

Carlos Santana and JP Crawford are going to mariners in the Segura deal. More player(s) involved as well. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2018

The Mariners will also send reliever Anthony Swarzak to Philadelphia, once they acquire him from the Mets, according to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Anthony Swarzak will go to Philly in Segura trade once completed as @BNightengale suggested — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2018

If and when it’s completed, this deal will be the third blockbuster of the winter already for DiPoto and the Mariners. Seattle traded starting pitcher Paxton Lynch to the Yankees last month and is also reportedly in the process of trading All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz to the Seattle Mariners.

How this trade affects Philadelphia: The Phillies finally have their shortstop. Philadelphia hoped Crawford, who was a first-round draft pick in 2013, would ultimately be the shortstop of the future, but that’s obviously no longer happening. The 23-year-old didn’t show a ton of promise at the plate or in the field over the last two seasons. Now, in Segura, the Phillies have a two-time All-Star up the middle. Segura is one of the most consistent hitters in baseball over the last few seasons, highlighted by a 200-hit campaign with Arizona in 2016 and a .308 batting average since the start of that year. With Santana gone, Rhys Hoskins can play first base full time for the Phillies, and it’s still possible Philly signs Manny Machado. They could put him at third base, giving them one of the best young infields in the league.

How this trade affects Seattle: We’ll have to see what the Mariners are getting back in prospects, as DiPoto continues his efforts to rebuild the Seattle farm system. Santana still has two years and $41 million left on his contract, which obviously is a lot. He had a disappointing first season in Philadelphia, but he’s still a decent designated hitter option — assuming DiPoto doesn’t turn around and trade him, too.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images