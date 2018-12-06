MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox Agree To Terms On Contract

Nathan Eovaldi isn’t going anywhere.

The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms with the free agent right-hander to keep him in Boston, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday morning, citing sources. The deal is pending a physical, Rosenthal noted, and other reports indicated the two sides were working on a four-year contract.

Boston acquired Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays shortly before the 2018 deadline, and the hard-throwing righty did all that was asked of him down the stretch and into the playoffs. Eovaldi won his two playoff starts and also proved to be an invaluable piece pitching out of the Boston bullpen, helping the Sox to win the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images