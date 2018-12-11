MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard To Yankees Possible In Potential Three-Team Blockbuster

You didn’t think the New York Yankees would just sit idly by, did you?

The Yankees are hellbent on adding even more starting pitching this winter, and it seems they have their eyes set on one of the best pitchers in baseball after rumors surfaced late Monday night that the Yankees, New York Mets and Miami Marlins are discussing a potential three-team blockbuster trade.

Basically, as it stands now, there are multiple reports linking the Yankees to Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. Also involved in the reported talks is Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who’s reportedly coveted by the Mets.

The New York Post’s Mike Puma and SNY’s Andy Martino reported this Monday night:

There have been discussions, a source confirms, on a potential 3-way trade between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins that would bring J.T. Realmuto to Flushing and could send Noah Syndergaard to the Bronx. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 11, 2018

Source: Noah Syndergaard to Yankees is a real possibility but there are “10 other scenarios” Mets are considering — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 11, 2018

Both of those tweets followed reporting from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal who first mentioned the possibility of a three-way deal among the teams, but he wasn’t able to iron out the details.

#Mets have discussed trade in which they would land J.T. Realmuto in three-team deal with #Yankees and #Marlins, sources tell The Athletic. Not known if Syndergaard involved. NYM would not part with Syndergaard (three years control) if getting only Realmuto (two years) in return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

Newsday’s Tim Healey confirmed the talks early Tuesday morning, but he also said the trade “seems pretty unlikely.”

Mets & Yankees have talked about versions of a three-way deal involving Marlins that would send Realmuto to the Mets & Syndergaard to the Yankees, sources confirm. A deal is not close, and frankly seems pretty unlikely. But Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly willing to be creative. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 11, 2018

It sounds like Jon Heyman heard the same.

There has indeed at least been talk of 3-way where Realmuto goes to Mets, Syndergaard to yanks. Not sure how likely this is. Seems like quite a gamble for mets — though there are more star rotation options out there than star catching options. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

Of course, there’s a huge a difference between “unlikely” and “no chance of happening,” and Martino reported later in the night that the Yankees were “pushing hard” to get a deal done with the Mets.

There are still a ton of moving pieces, and it sounds like a deal is far from imminent, but when the cross-town rivals are involved in trade talks involving players of this magnitude, it becomes an instant story.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images