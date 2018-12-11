MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard To Yankees Possible In Potential Three-Team Blockbuster

You didn’t think the New York Yankees would just sit idly by, did you?
The Yankees are hellbent on adding even more starting pitching this winter, and it seems they have their eyes set on one of the best pitchers in baseball after rumors surfaced late Monday night that the Yankees, New York Mets and Miami Marlins are discussing a potential three-team blockbuster trade.
Basically, as it stands now, there are multiple reports linking the Yankees to Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. Also involved in the reported talks is Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who’s reportedly coveted by the Mets.
The New York Post’s Mike Puma and SNY’s Andy Martino reported this Monday night:
Both of those tweets followed reporting from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal who first mentioned the possibility of a three-way deal among the teams, but he wasn’t able to iron out the details.
Newsday’s Tim Healey confirmed the talks early Tuesday morning, but he also said the trade “seems pretty unlikely.”
It sounds like Jon Heyman heard the same.
Of course, there’s a huge a difference between “unlikely” and “no chance of happening,” and Martino reported later in the night that the Yankees were “pushing hard” to get a deal done with the Mets.
There are still a ton of moving pieces, and it sounds like a deal is far from imminent, but when the cross-town rivals are involved in trade talks involving players of this magnitude, it becomes an instant story.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images
