MLB Rumors: Red Sox Close To Signing Veteran Pitcher Erasmo Ramirez

The Boston Red Sox already have added outfield depth in veteran outfielder Gorkys Hernandez, and they reportedly are close to adding depth to the pitching staff, as well.

The Red Sox are “moving toward” signing veteran pitcher Erasmo Ramirez to a minor league contract, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Tuesday, citing a source. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez was the first to report that Boston and Ramirez were nearing an agreement.

Source: RHP Erasmo Ramirez is nearing a minor league deal with the Red Sox. Agreement is expected to include an invite to big league camp. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 18, 2018

So, who is Erasmo Ramirez?

The 28-year-old Nicaraguan has spent parts of seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners, going 32-29 with a 4.36 ERA in 192 games (92 starts). Ramirez started 10 games for the Mariners last season, going 2-4 with a 6.50 ERA before being removed from the 40-man roster.

Ramirez began his career primarily as a starter, but has split time between the rotation and the bullpen in recent years. He had 63 and 18 relief appearances in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Essentially, Ramirez will enter spring training as your classic example of a guy looking to make the team as a swingman, à la Brian Johnson and Steven Wright.

