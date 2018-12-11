MLB Rumors: Red Sox Players ‘Lobbying’ For Team To Re-Sign Joe Kelly

Joe Kelly clearly is popular in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse.

The hard-throwing right-hander is a free agent and reportedly is drawing massive interest around Major League Baseball. And if and when the Red Sox decide to move on from Kelly, they likely will face significant resistance from their players.

Check out this report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal:

While #RedSox have indicated they are all but out on Kimbrel, a reunion with Joe Kelly remains a possibility, sources say. Players on team lobbying for his return. No deal close, however. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

Tuesday was a big rumor day for the Red Sox.

Dave Dombrowski and Co. reportedly are in on high-profile relievers David Roberston and Adam Ottavino, among others. Oh, and it looks like Rick Porcello and Jackie Bradley Jr. are on the trade block.

So much for getting complacent after winning the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images