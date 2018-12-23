MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Still In The Mix’ For Relief Pitcher David Robertson

The Boston Red Sox will need some bullpen help this Major League Baseball offseason and reportedly still have their eyes on David Robertson.

The Red Sox need to fill some voids after Joe Kelly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Craig Kimbrel’s Boston future up in the air. Robertson has been linked to the Red Sox after spending last year with the New York Yankees. The right-hander certainly is one of the premier relievers on the market, alongside Kimbrel and Adam Ottavino.

While it’s been rumored Boston is taking the “wait and see” approach with Kimbrel before adding bullpen help, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported, citing sources, the team still is interested in Robertson.

According to sources, the Red Sox are still in the mix for free-agent reliever David Robertson. There’s mutual interest, though several teams remain in contention for the RHP. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 23, 2018

Robertson posted a 3.23 ERA last season with New York over 69 games with a 1.033 WHIP and 91 strikeouts.

