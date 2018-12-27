MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still ‘Showing Interest’ In This High-End Reliever

We’re roughly two months into the Major League Baseball offseason, and so far the Boston Red Sox have addressed their bullpen needs only with a series of minor moves.

However, might a notable signing be on the horizon?

The Red Sox are among the teams showing “continued interest” in reliever Adam Ottavino, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday, citing sources. Boston reportedly has been in on Ottavino since the winter meetings.

Sources: #RedSox, #WhiteSox showing continued interest in free agent Adam Ottavino, and #Rockies — his most recent team — are open to bringing Ottavino back, as well. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2018

Ottavino would be a major addition for Boston.

The 33-year-old was one of the best relievers in all of baseball last season, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 appearances for the Colorado Rockies. The right-hander posted a stellar 0.991 WHIP and 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images