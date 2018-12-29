MLB Rumors: These Three High-End Relievers ‘All In Play’ For Yankees

As the New York Yankees await Manny Machado’s decision, Brian Cashman apparently has turned his focus to improving a different area of his ballclub.

The bullpen has been a strength for New York for the past three seasons, but two of the Yankees’ best more reliable relievers, David Robertson and Zach Britton, currently are free agents. WIth Robertson and Britton on the open market and a number of quality relievers still looking for new teams, the Yankees reportedly are “focusing on their bullpen,” according to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, with Robertson, Britton and right-hander Adam Ottavino “all in play.”

Yankees are focusing on pen while they wait on Machado market to play out. Ottavino, Britton and Robertson all in play. Still possible they could sign more than 1, depending on price. Remember, like Red Sox they are currently down two, as both Britton and Robertson were theirs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 28, 2018

New York still has Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances and Tommy Kahnle in its bullpen. If the Yankees can add one or two of the relievers they reportedly are targeting, it would give them one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball.

As Heyman noted, the Boston Red Sox reportedly also are chasing Ottavino and Robertson as they look to fill the void left by Joe Kelly and possibly Craig Kimbrel.

As for Machado, the star shortstop reportedly will make his decision after the turn of the new year but all signs point to him wearing pinstripes in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images