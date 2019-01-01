MLB Rumors: These Two NL Teams Interested In Trading For Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray had a brutal 2018 season, but that apparently hasn’t stopped teams from being interested in trading for the New York Yankees right-hander.

The Yankees have made their desire to trade Gray well known, and at least two teams reportedly still are in the market to swing a deal for the 29-year-old.

Earlier in the offseason it was reported that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds were interested in Gray, but MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that while Milwaukee still is active in talks for Gray, the Reds have “faded.”

Cincinnati recently swung deals for left-hander Alex Wood and right-hander Tanner Roark, so the Reds’ need for a starter has greatly diminished.

The Brewers aren’t the only team chasing Gray, though, as MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reported the San Diego Padres are “very much a part of trade talks” for the New York righty.

Gray had a rough 2018, posting an 11-9 record with a 4.90 ERA in 130 1/3 innings for the Yankees. The right-hander did show flashes of promise, though, as he went 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA away from Yankee Stadium. He was bludgeoned in the Bronx, going 4-4 with a 6.98 ERA at home.

The Vanderbilt product was seen as one of the best young arms in the game for a number of years and his drastic splits show he could still be a quality starter if moved back to a pitcher-friendly stadium like PETCO Park in San Diego.

Gray’s subpar season isn’t the only thing that’s slowing a potential deal, as the Yankees reportedly are asking for a ton in return for the 29-year-old with just one year left on his contract. It’s unlikely the Padres would part with top prospects or proven major-league talent for what could amount to one year of Gray. If New York is serious about moving on from the right-hander they likely will need to lower their asking price or begin the year with Gray in the bullpen.

