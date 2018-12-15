MLB Rumors: This Team Has Contacted Red Sox About Club’s Catchers

The Boston Red Sox don’t appear to be major sellers heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball season, but that isn’t stopping other teams around the league from reaching out to the reigning World Series champions.

The Red Sox have been tied to a handful of rumors this offseason, most notably their reported desire to shed salary by way of trading Rick Porcello, Jackie Bradley Jr. or Xander Bogaerts. But according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the New York Mets have contacted Boston about a different set of players.

The Mets have spoken to the Red Sox about their catching surplus (Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart), though nothing is serious. They've discussed many fallback options to J.T. Realmuto, including Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado. This is another. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 13, 2018

Something eventually will have to give with the Red Sox and their current catching situation. While it’s almost unheard of to carry three catchers, Boston had Sandy Leon, Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart on its 25-man roster throughout the campaign. Swihart saw the least amount of playing time among the three, but the 26-year-old provided fielding versatility and speed off the bench.

Dave Dombrowski has offered little insight in to how the Red Sox might handle the catching issue, but the president of baseball operations did note the club “ideally” would sort out the matter before the start of spring training. It’s anyone’s guess as to which way Boston is leaning, but we could have our answer sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports