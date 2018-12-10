MLB Rumors: Yankees Won’t Shell Out $300 Million For Manny Machado

The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings kicked off Sunday night in Las Vegas, and there are sure to be plenty of rumors swirling over the upcoming days.

The free-agent class is stacked, highlighted by Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, and both have been rumored to have plenty of suitors, including the New York Yankees. While Machado makes more sense for New York given its current outfield depth and need for a shortstop to start the season, it doesn’t sound as if the Yankees wants to pay an absurd amount of money for the four-time All Star.

Yankees like Manny Machado and will meet with Machado but source says they will not pay $300M for Machado. Phillies, Chisox and mystery teams(?) seen as main competitors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2018

Can’t say we blame them.

As talented a player as Machado is, he’s reportedly caused some teams to question his play with his infamous “Johnny Hustle” comments. Although he (tried) to explain what he meant, it certainly raised some red flags, particularly with Reggie Jackson and Hal Steinbrenner.

Still, Machado likely will sign a big-time contract whether it be with New York or one of the other 29 MLB teams.

