MLB Winter Meetings 2018: MLB Trade Rumors, Free Agency News From Las Vegas

7:35 a.m.: It’s been a busy couple of days for the Mets, who were at the center of a juicy rumor in which a three-team trade would have landed them Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto and would have Noah Syndergaard going to the Yankees.

That seems like a long time ago now.

The Mets are still in the hunt for Realmuto, but they have plenty of company in trying to land the Fish’s All-Star catcher, and a new favorite might have emerged, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

To this point, the mets have seemed to be the most aggressive team on realmuto. The braves and yankees are in (though the yankees might just be to flip him elsewhere). The phillies, astros, padres and dodgers are in the next tier. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018

The holdup with the dodgers on realmuto has been their unwillingness to include Cody Bellinger. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018

And now it sounds as if the Mets might be on to Plan B with their catching situation.

Mets are to lose a bit of confidence in realmuto talks, and are starting to think about the value of acquiring a defensive catcher — they met on Maldonado Tuesday — and bulking up the bullpen instead. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018

7:15 a.m.: Wednesday could be a wild day in the world of baseball. Or it could be just like the first two full days of the MLB winter meetings: all sizzle and no steak.

There’s certainly been no shortage of rumors throughout the first two days of the meetings in Las Vegas, but the real dominoes have yet to fall.

The biggest winter meetings news so far is the reported agreement between Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies, as the two sides reportedly came together for a three-year contract. No disrespect to McCutchen, who is a fine player, but we’re still waiting for some much bigger things to start happening.

And perhaps the dam breaks Wednesday, with swirling trade rumors for some of the game’s biggest teams, like the New York Yankees, Mets and Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, big-name free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado continue to take their meetings with teams eager to pony up $300 million for their services.

No matter what happens (or doesn’t happen) on Wednesday at the winter meetings, we’ll have you covered with updates throughout the day. We’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumors with Day 3 of our winter meetings live blog, so be sure to follow closely throughout the day.

