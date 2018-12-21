NASCAR Driver Promises To Get Shot With Pepper Spray For 5,000 Retweets

A retweet has never been so potentially vindictive.
Cody Ware probably wishes we wouldn’t tell you this, but on Friday he promised to let himself get shot with a Byrna non-lethal security device if he garnered 5,000 retweets on his post. Although being on the wrong end of a pepper spray round wouldn’t be lethal, it wouldn’t be a whole lot of fun, either.
Ware appeared to be fairly safe as of Friday afternoon, when his post had been retweeted fewer than 200 times. His fatal flaw might have been that he didn’t put a time limit on his promise — meaning Twitter users have as much time as they need to reach the 5,000-retweet threshold.
So if you want to show your support for Byrna — or if you just really, really don’t like Cody Ware — click the retweet button and prepare for what hopefully is an entertaining follow-up video.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP