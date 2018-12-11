Nathan Eovaldi Opens Up About Heroic World Series Game 3 Performance

Nathan Eovaldi was a huge part of the Boston Red Sox’s run to the 2018 World Series title, and now he’ll be calling Boston home for the next four seasons.

Eovaldi agreed to a four-year, $67.5 million deal with the Red Sox last week and the club reintroduced him Monday during Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings.

After the press conference, Eovaldi spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron about his heroic performance in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series and his excitement level heading into the 2019 season with the Red Sox.

