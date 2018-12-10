Nathan Eovaldi’s Legend Grows With Alex Cora’s Epic Retelling Of Game 3 Outing

Nathan Eovaldi never will have to pay for a drink in the city of Boston for the rest of his life.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who agreed to return to the Red Sox on a four-year, $67.5 million contract, was one of the heroes of Boston’s 2018 World Series run. Eovaldi was lights out all postseason and endeared himself to Red Sox Nation with his gutty outing in Game 3 of the World Series when he tossed six innings in relief during Boston’s 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eovaldi, who was slated to start Game 4, gave up his start to head to the bullpen and deliver one of the most heroic performances in postseason history. The 28-year-old’s outing has become more memorable with each story told about the marathon game and the ensuing day when Eovaldi told manager Alex Cora he was good to go in Game 4 despite throwing 97 pitches the night before.

The legend of Eovaldi only grew Monday when Cora revealed a couple of tidbits from the pitcher’s Game 3 outing while talking to the MLB Network crew at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

Alex Cora: Nathan Eovaldi Hype Man pic.twitter.com/tEFy3K56hC — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 10, 2018

Boston re-introduced Nasty Nate at a press conference Monday, and we’re sure his ovation will be among the loudest at Fenway Park when the Red Sox receive their World Series rings.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images