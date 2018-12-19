NBA Odds: Celtics Double-Digit Betting Favorites At Home Vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics will be looking to bounce back from their first straight-up loss in nine games when they return home Wednesday to take on the Phoenix Suns as 12-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston was outclassed in a 113-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, but remains unbeaten in four straight home dates ahead of Wednesday night’s Suns vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics shifted into high gear offensively during their recent 8-0 SU run, racking up an average of 125.4 points per game. That has contributed to the steady success of the OVER in totals betting, which has paid out in 11 of the Celtics’ past 15 outings, including four of their past five at TD Garden.

The team also has made up lost ground during its recent hot streak, pulling to within 3.5 games of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings, but continues to lag behind the favored Raptors as a +230 wager to claim this season’s conference title.

The Suns arrive in town riding their first win streak of the season, claiming SU and against the spread victories in three straight games capped by a decisive 128-110 victory in New York as 1.5-point favorites Monday night.

The turnaround comes following an abysmal 4-24 SU start to the season, with the Suns’ lone road win prior to this week’s victory over the Knicks coming in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Nov. 23. However, consecutive road wins would be a lot to ask from Phoenix, which has failed to tally consecutive SU wins away from Talking Stick Resort Arena in 40 road dates since Dec. 18 of last year.

The Suns also have struggled in recent dates with the Celtics, who have posted SU wins in seven of eight meetings including three straight home victories, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. However, Phoenix holds the edge at the sportsbooks in recent meetings with the Celtics, covering in six straight overall and going 7-2 ATS in its past nine visits to TD Garden.

Following Wednesday’s contest the Celtics continue a four-game homestand with a visit from the Bucks on Friday. The Charlotte Hornets come to town Sunday before the squad hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

The Celtics have taken six straight from the Bucks on home court, and enjoy an 11-2 SU run against Charlotte. Boston has also regularly posted wins against the 76ers, going 19-3 SU in 22 overall meetings including four straight home victories.

