NBA Odds: Celtics Road Betting Favorites Vs. Wizards On Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their longest straight-up win streak of the season to seven games when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as opening 2-point favorites – with that line pending injury updates – on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston continued its recent red-hot offensive pace with a 113-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and now has racked up an average of 124 points per game in its six victories ahead of Wednesday night’s Celtics vs. Wizards betting matchup at Capital One Arena.

The Celtics also have paid out regularly during their current tear, with their win over the Pelicans as 2.5-point chalk lifting them to 7-1 against the spread over their past eight outings. Boston has built its recent success at the sportsbooks on lopsided wins, knocking off opponents by double-digit margins in seven of their past nine victories.

The Boston defense has also been doing its part, limiting opponents to just 98.2 points per game during the team’s 6-0 SU run. That has resulted in consecutive wins for the UNDER in totals betting, ending a steady 7-1 run for the OVER in the Celtics’ previous eight outings.

The team also has buried the memory of a dismal 2-6 SU run on the road with three straight SU and ATS victories in contests away from TD Garden, capped by a 133-77 rout of the Chicago Bulls as 7.5-point chalk at online betting sites on Saturday.

Wins have been scarce when the Celtics visit Washington, with the team going 1-6 SU in eight road dates with the Wizards since November 2016. Boston hopes to rewrite that narrative against a Wizards squad that returns home from a four-game road trip riding a two-game SU and ATS slide.

Point production has emerged as a major concern for the Wizards, who scored just 101 points in each of their two recent losses, and 102 or fewer points in four of their past six overall. Washington has found ways to score during a four-game SU win streak on their home floor, averaging 121.5 points per game during that stretch, but have produced uneven results when pegged as a home underdog, going 3-5 SU and 4-4 ATS including a 125-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers as 1-point underdogs on November 20.

Following Wednesday night’s contest, the Celtics look to pad their record with a six-game stretch that features five home dates, starting on Friday when they host the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics outpaced the Hawks in a 114-96 victory as 8-point chalk in Atlanta on November 23, but have dropped three of four to the Hawks on home court.

