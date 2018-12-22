NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Met For Dinner After Lakers-Pelicans

LeBron James is pulling out all the stops in his recruitment of Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently drew the ire of opposing NBA general managers after admitting he’d love to play with Davis. Whether that qualifies as tampering with the New Orleans Pelicans superstar is anyone’s guess, but it certainly fueled the Davis-to-Lakers rumors.

And then Friday night, after the Lakers pulled off a 112-104 win over the Pelicans, James and Davis had dinner in L.A., Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Saturday morning, citing sources.

“With the Pelicans staying overnight before traveling to Sacramento, James and Davis met up for a postgame dinner in Los Angeles, Haynes wrote. “If Davis desires to be a member of the Lakers, it’s only a matter of time before he’s eventually sporting the purple and gold.

“Davis is in complete control of his destiny, and it may lead him directly to Southern California.”

Yahoo Sources: LeBron James, Anthony Davis met for postgame dinner last night in LA with Lakers in driver’s seat to pair the stars together. https://t.co/WJk55JxMuj — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 22, 2018

This, of course, is bad news for Boston Celtics fans.

The Celtics reportedly are one of three teams on Davis’ trade list, and Green Teamers for years have fantasized about the possibility of seeing “The Brow” in green. But if Davis really has interest in the Lakers, it’s hard to see any team competing with James and the allure of playing in Hollywood.

Oh, there’s also the fact that the Celtics suddenly don’t look like the most desirable destination in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images