NBA Rumors: These Teams ‘Have Resisted’ Idea Of Carmelo Anthony Trade

Carmelo Anthony now is eligible to be traded, but do any of the other 29 NBA teams actually want him?

The Houston Rockets still have Anthony on the roster, but have “parted ways” with him after he struggled to fit into Mike D’Antoni’s system and be a productive player. Because he signed his deal in the summer, he wasn’t eligible to get traded until Dec. 15, however the Melo rumor mill hasn’t exactly been churning over the last couple days.

It appears the 34-year-old may not have a ton of suitors, as three teams reportedly aren’t too interested in acquiring the future Hall of Famer. The New York Times’ Marc Stein on Tuesday in his weekly newsletter provided an update on Anthony’s situation.

Stein wrote that the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers “have resisted the idea” of making a move for Anthony, while the Charlotte Hornets “likewise (have) passed to date.”

All three of those destinations make sense in some capacity, but it is understandable that teams are skeptical of bringing Anthony into the fold given how lackluster he’s been this season.

In 29.4 minutes per game over 10 contests (two starts) with the Rockets, Anthony averaged 13.4 points with 5.4 rebounds and was a big reason Houston’s offense stagnated amid their stumbling out of the gate.

For now, it seems like teams may not want to part ways with any assets to acquire Anthony, no matter how small they’d probably be, and hope the Rockets eventually just waive the 10-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images