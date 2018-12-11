NBA Rumors: This Team Interested In Trading For Cavs’ J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith might re-launch his NBA career in a place that’s having some basketball problems.

The Houston Rockets have expressed interest in trading for the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Monday via Twitter, citing NBA sources.

The Rockets have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring JR Smith, according to league sources. Smith is currently on hiatus from the Cavaliers as Cleveland seeks a new home for the veteran shooting guard via trade — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2018

Smith fell out with the Cavs after their dramatic change of direction — from a playoff hopeful into an all-out rebuilding team — and the reduction of his playing time this season. He has been away from the Cavs in recent weeks as he awaits a trade to a contender.

Houston was expected to contend for the NBA championship this season, but their slow start to the season — their record is 11-14 — has convinced many the team must add pieces in order to live up to the high standards they set in the previous four campaigns.

Whether Houston will acquire Smith or how well he’ll fit in with the team remains to be seen, but their link represents a gamble among two parties that have no choice but to shake up things in order to revive their chances for success.

