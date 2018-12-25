NBA Rumors: This Team Rumored As Favorite To Land Warriors’ Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a dreadful season after winning just 29 games a year prior, but they’re reportedly trying to make a huge splash this offseason.

The 9-25 Knicks haven’t reached the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign and the team is looking to go “all in” on a nine-time All Star.

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant has a player option for the 2019-2020 season and could be on the move once this year is over. And according to The Athletic’s Frank Isola, the forward may call the Big Apple home, writing ,“Everyone says Knicks,” citing a “prominent” agent.

Adding a player like Durant certainly would shake things up in the Eastern Conference. The 30-year-old already has quite the résumé with two NBA Finals MVP’s, four scoring titles and eight All-NBA selections. Durant potentially could add a third NBA championship with Golden State should it make yet another trip to the finals.

There’s no telling what Durant will do for 2019, but all eyes will be on the possible free agent’s decision come the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images