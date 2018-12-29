NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Would Be Interested’ In Anthony Davis Trade

It’s become quite clear the New Orleans Pelicans have something every other team in the NBA desires: Anthony Davis.

And when we say every other team, we do, in fact, mean every team.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Pelicans star center, with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers seen as the two teams destined to battle to secure a trade with New Orleans.

While the other 27 teams in the NBA also would love to acquire the 25-year-old, the Golden State Warriors reportedly “would surely be interested” in a trade for the star, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Bay Area juggernaut has been mentioned in connection with Davis previously, but it would take some NBA Trade Machine magic to get Davis to the defending NBA champions.

As Lowe notes, in order for the Warriors to be able to trade for the Kentucky product, they likely would need to make Draymond Green the centerpiece of the deal and find a third team that would trade young players and assets to the Pelicans. That seems highly unlikely.

Golden State’s other trade options outside of Green are limited. Stephen Curry is off limits, as is Kevin Durant should he choose to re-sign in the offseason. Klay Thompson also will be a free agent this offseason, so it seems unlikely the Warriors would orchestrate a sign-and-trade to send Thompson somewhere in order to bring in Davis.

At this point, the Warriors’ pipe dream of pairing Davis with Durant and Curry appears to be something only possible in “NBA2K19.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images