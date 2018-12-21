NBA Rumors: Why Anthony Davis Trade Probably Won’t Happen This Season

While it seems inevitable that Anthony Davis will leave the New Orleans Pelicans for greener pastures at some point, it’s also important to note that a trade probably won’t happen until the offseason.

Trading Davis right now makes little sense for the Pelicans.

The latest indication that Davis likely will stay put until at least the summer came from The New Orleans Advocate’s Scott Kushner, who reported Thursday, citing multiple sources, that the Pelicans have no intention of trading the superstar this season.

Basically, according to Kushner, all indications are that Davis will have to explicitly turn down a five-year, $239 million supermax contract offer from New Orleans in 2019 before a trade becomes a more realistic possibility. Such a deal — $35 million more than what Davis can get anywhere else — would represent the largest contract in NBA history, and the 25-year-old already has expressed interest in remaining with the Pelicans.

Additionally, sources confirmed to Kushner that Pelicans general manager Dell Demps currently is trying to bolster his team’s roster in an effort to make noise in this season’s playoffs, suggesting New Orleans is more likely to be a buyer than a seller in the trade market over the next several weeks. Perhaps a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign even would go a long way toward convincing Davis to stay once he’s eligible for free agency after next season, rendering all trade rumors aimless.

If the Pelicans ultimately decide trading Davis is best for their long-term future, as it’d be the most effective way to jumpstart a rebuild, they’d still be better off waiting until the offseason to seriously consider offers. The market for Davis almost certainly will be more robust at that time, especially with the Boston Celtics — long linked to the 2012 No. 1 overall pick — able to compete for his services.

The Celtics, owners of several valuable trade assets, can’t trade for Davis right now, unless they include Kyrie Irving in the deal, because of the Rose Rule. It’s more likely the Celtics re-sign Irving to a new contract this summer, after which Boston is free to pursue Davis without the Rose Rule restriction. Boston’s inclusion in the Davis trade market probably would enhance the other offers New Orleans receives for the perennial All-Star, even if the C’s fall short in their quest to pull off a blockbuster.

So, will Davis leave the Pelicans? Maybe. Probably. It depends who you ask. Just don’t bank on it happening before the 2018-19 NBA champion is crowned.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images