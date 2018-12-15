NBA Rumors: Wizards Acquire Trevor Ariza In Three-Player Trade With Suns

Trevor Ariza reportedly is on the move, after all.

The Phoenix Suns dealt the veteran forward to the Washington Wizards on Saturday in exchange for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr., ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources. There are no draft picks involved — the deal is a two-for-one.

The trade comes after a chaotic Friday evening in which the Suns reportedly had a deal in place to send Ariza to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal with the Wizards. The deal fell apart, however, after Phoenix realized Memphis was offering MarShon Brooks, not Dillon Brooks.

The trade gives Washington a capable defender and 3-pointer shooter in Ariza, as well as jettisons two perceived locker-room cancers in Oubre and Rivers.

Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns in the offseason. The 33-year-old is averaging 9.9 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range.

