NCAA Basketball Rankings: Duke Reclaims No. 1 Spot In Latest AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils are back atop the college basketball mountain — for now.

Zion Williamson and Co. have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, thanks to their victory Thursday over No. 11 Texas Tech. The Kansas Jayhawks slid from No. 1 to No. 5 following their loss Saturday to No. 17 Arizona State.

Here’s the top 10:

🚨 New Men's Basketball AP Top 10 🚨

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Nevada

7. Gonzaga

8. Michigan State

9. Florida State

10. Virginia Tech — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2018

And here’s the full Top 25:

AP POLL ALERT: Duke regains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 men's hoops after Texas Tech win; Kansas drops to No. 5 after loss. See the full poll: https://t.co/ryO2OFDAmo pic.twitter.com/GeP461tSRc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 24, 2018

Most NCAA men’s basketball programs are off for the holidays and will be out of action until next week.

Once play resumes, the countdown to March will begin.

