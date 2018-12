Another AFC East title is on the line.

NESN.com’s Matt Chatham, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox preview the New England Patriots’ NFL Week 16 matchup against. the Buffalo Bills live from Gillette Stadium. The three discuss Josh Gordon’s suspension, Rob Gronkowski’s health, Tom Brady’s season and what to expect from the Bills.

