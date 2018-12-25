NESN Soccer Podcast: 18 Things We Loved In 2018 Include World Cup Heroes, Zeroes

The soccer world won’t soon forget this past year.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup was the soccer event of the past 12 months, with the tournament in Russia providing fans with more thrills, drama and goals than they could have asked for. France ultimately triumphed over Croatia in the final, with new stars emerging on the world stage supplanting old ones atop soccer’s current pecking order. Not to be out-done, 10-plus months of club soccer gave us countless highlights and storylines to follow from various points around the world.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard look back on their favorite moments from 2018 in the special, year-in-review episode of the “NESN Soccer Podcast.” Listen to the latest episode below on Soundcloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images