New Danica Patrick Instagram Recaps Wild First Year With Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ first year as a couple is in the books, and what a year it was.
Be visiting Stonehenge, kicking it with the Dalai Lama or gallivanting across Europe, life was good for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the retired NASCAR star. Keeping track of the power couple’s budding romance was no easy task, but Patrick did everyone a solid Monday by sharing some of the year’s top highlights in a pair of Instagram galleries.
Check these out:
View this post on Instagram
The last half of the year was just as epic….. Tahoe golf tournament, hosting the espys, lifetime achievement at the kids choice awards, getting our L1 Crossfit certification, beautiful Wyoming, the day my foot finally touched my head, healing old wounds by learning to love England and Europe again, and that time I got Aaron decorate stockings for eachother❤️. . I can’t believe how amazing this year was. So much love, adventure, joy, growth, and bravery in 2018! Who knows what 2019 will bring…. but I’m ready!
Great stuff, guys.
Patrick and Rodgers will have a tough time topping what was an eventful, adventurous 2018. Once place 2019 won’t take them, of course, is Super Bowl LIII — because, you know, the Packers stunk this season.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
