New Danica Patrick Instagram Recaps Wild First Year With Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ first year as a couple is in the books, and what a year it was.

Be visiting Stonehenge, kicking it with the Dalai Lama or gallivanting across Europe, life was good for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the retired NASCAR star. Keeping track of the power couple’s budding romance was no easy task, but Patrick did everyone a solid Monday by sharing some of the year’s top highlights in a pair of Instagram galleries.

Check these out:

Great stuff, guys.

Patrick and Rodgers will have a tough time topping what was an eventful, adventurous 2018. Once place 2019 won’t take them, of course, is Super Bowl LIII — because, you know, the Packers stunk this season.

