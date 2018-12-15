Boston Celtics

New Mic’d-Up Video Shows Marcus Smart Is Capable Leader For Celtics

by on Sat, Dec 15, 2018 at 11:26AM

Marcus Smart certainly doesn’t lead with his jump shot.

But his mouth? Now that’s a different story.

The Boston Celtics guard was mic’d up for Friday night’s game between the Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. The results offered further proof of Smart’s undeniable leadership on the court.

Take a look:

Smart’s detractors will be quick to point out that the energetic guard had zero points and just one rebound in Boston’s convincing win.

Of course, the numbers hardly tell the story of Smart’s impact on a game-to-game basis, as the Oklahoma State product truly is a player whose impact doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

