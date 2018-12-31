NFL Black Monday Live: Latest Coaching Rumors As Offseason Carousel Begins

9:13 a.m.: Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens each did a tremendous job for the Browns after the team fired Hue Jackson midseason, and each will be rewarded for their efforts with an interview for the club’s head coaching opening.

#Browns GM John Dorsey says at a news conference that interim coach Gregg Williams will interview for the HC job on Tuesday. OC Freddie Kitchens also will get an interview. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

9:09 a.m.: It sounds like there will be an opening in the desert, as Steve Wilks’ tenure will last just one season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #AZCardinals coach Steve Wilks has told his staff during a meeting that he will not be the coach going forward. He has not yet heard it official from owner Michael Bidwill. But that is what he has told his staff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

8:33 a.m.: Everything fell right for the Minnesota Vikings this season and despite high expectations entering the season, they couldn’t make the playoffs. But it doesn’t sound like the face-plant will cost Mike Zimmer his job.

Text from #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: "I'm not retiring or resigning. Period." Disappointment still fresh, but multiple team sources tell me they'd be shocked if Zimmer is out. He's under contract for 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018

8:30 a.m.: The Raiders obviously aren’t making a coaching change after the first of a 10-year contract for Jon Gruden, but after firing general manager Reggie McKenzie, the Raiders are reportedly hiring another household name to take that job.

Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. The announcement will be made as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

7:55 a.m.: The New England Patriots earned themselves a bye week with a win Sunday, but the week off will be productive in more ways than one for at least a pair of Patriots assistant coaches.

Not only will they get an extra week to prepare for the divisional round, the Patriots’ two coordinators — Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores — might also spend part of the week interviewing for head coach openings.

The Green Bay Packers, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, have requested permission to interview both McDaniels and Flores.

The Green Bay Packers are expected to request permission to interview #Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching job according to a league source. Story upcoming on @BGlobeSports — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 31, 2018

The Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, also requested to interview Flores.

Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Patriots' DC Brian Flores for head coach, per league source. Packers also requested permission to interview Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels for HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

7:45 a.m.: Some teams across the league moved swiftly upon the end of the season, wasting little time in making moves.

The New York Jets on Sunday night fired head coach Todd Bowles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the same with Dirk Koetter. Interestingly, however, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Doug Marrone’s job was safe, despite their free fall one year after reaching the AFC Championship Game.

So, for those keeping score, here are the open coaching jobs as it stands right now.

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns

That list is expected to grow, too.

7:40 a.m. ET: The futures of a handful of NFL teams could change Monday morning — in addition to the ones that already have.

The regular season is behind us, leaving a lot of tough decisions for teams across the league who weren’t lucky (or good) enough to be moving onto the playoffs.

The Monday after the season ends, harshly nicknamed “Black Monday,” typically signals the end of head-coaching tenures and this year figures to be no different with as many as six or seven jobs opening up as the offseason begins.

Not only that, we’re already starting to learn which assistants or college coaches teams with vacancies are targeting.

It figures to be a busy day filled with news across the league, so check back here for all the latest rumors and news.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images