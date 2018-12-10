NFL QB Injuries: Here’s Latest On Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson

A couple teams suffered scares with their quarterbacks in Week 14, but it appears there is no need for major concern.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered a rib injury in a loss to the Oakland Raiders, while Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson banged up his ankle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Roethlisberger exited with 10 seconds left in the first half after throwing a touchdown pass, and was mum after the game about what specifically caused the injury. However, he did return to action late in the fourth-quarter, helping the Steelers score a touchdown that should have sent the game into overtime had Chris Boswell not slipped trying to kick the tying PAT.
Jackson suffered his injury in overtime, hurting his ankle while getting sacked. The rookie held his ankle after going down and proceeded to miss the final plays of the game.
Sunday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on the two quarterbacks, as well as Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.
All four players’ statuses certainly will be monitored closely, as each of their teams currently are in the playoff hunt.
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images
