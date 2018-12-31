NFL Rumors: Broncos Consider Patriots’ Brian Flores As New Head Coach

Brian Flores soon might have the chance to soar into the NFL’s rarified air.

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview the New England Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator for their vacant position of head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing an NFL source.

The Broncos join the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers among teams reportedly interested in Flores, who is “well regarded as a leader by both players and coaches,” according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Denver fired Vance Joseph as head coach on NFL Black Monday after he oversaw their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72. Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway now will launch a search for Joseph’s replacement, and time will tell whether Flores becomes the chosen one tabbed to restart Denver’s tradition of success.

